Unauthorized drone spotted flying near state patrol helicopter, 1 taken into custody

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Patrol says a drone operator was taken into custody Tuesday after an unauthorized drone was seen flying near the agency's helicopter.

According to the state patrol, pilots in the helicopter were on a routine patrol at 10 p.m. near Loring Park in Minneapolis when they noticed the drone flying nearby. Officials did not specify how close the drone got to the helicopter.

The drone operator was located and taken into custody by police and state patrol troopers. The drone was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed.