Watch CBS News
Local News

Unauthorized drone spotted flying near state patrol helicopter, 1 taken into custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 17, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Patrol says a drone operator was taken into custody Tuesday after an unauthorized drone was seen flying near the agency's helicopter.

According to the state patrol, pilots in the helicopter were on a routine patrol at 10 p.m. near Loring Park in Minneapolis when they noticed the drone flying nearby. Officials did not specify how close the drone got to the helicopter. 

MORE NEWS: St. Paul FD investigating suspected arson at Islamic center on Dale Street

The drone operator was located and taken into custody by police and state patrol troopers. The drone was also recovered. 

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.