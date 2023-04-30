Watch CBS News
Drivers jump into action after crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove Saturday led to a traffic backup and a lot of other drivers jumping into action.

A traffic camera caught two vehicles that appeared to be involved in the crash.

MnDOT

More than a dozen people ended up jumping out of their cars and coming to the aid of those in the crash before first responders arrived.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the drivers involved are expected to survive.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.  

