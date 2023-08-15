Driver's iPhone alerts western Wisconsin authorities to fatal crash

CARYVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a driver's iPhone alerted them to a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said it received an automated 911 call just before 3:30 a.m., saying the owner of the iPhone that was calling was involved in a "severe crash."

The crash happened on State Highway 85 near Caryville.

At the scene, authorities found an unresponsive man who had been ejected from his vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene and later identified as 27-year-old Jamison Fedie.

The sheriff's office said investigation shows Fedie was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

The crash is being investigated.