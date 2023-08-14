Passenger injured when loose piece of wood smashes through windshield in western Wisconsin

Woman hurt after piece of wood goes through windshield in Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. – A scary crash in western Wisconsin is a good reminder to tie down items in the back of your vehicle.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a piece of wood flew out of a trailer and went right through the windshield of an SUV Saturday on Highway 63 near Trenton, which is just a few miles northeast of Red Wing, Minnesota.

Sixty-year-old Denise Johnson of Rochester was in the SUV and had to be taken to the hospital.

WCCO is still working to find out the extent of Johnson's injuries. The driver was not hurt.