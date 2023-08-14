Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Passenger injured when loose piece of wood smashes through windshield in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman hurt after piece of wood goes through windshield in Wisconsin
Woman hurt after piece of wood goes through windshield in Wisconsin 00:22

TRENTON, Wis. – A scary crash in western Wisconsin is a good reminder to tie down items in the back of your vehicle. 

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a piece of wood flew out of a trailer and went right through the windshield of an SUV Saturday on Highway 63 near Trenton, which is just a few miles northeast of Red Wing, Minnesota.  

MORE NEWS: Maui wildfire conditions recall those of history's deadly infernos in Minnesota and Midwest

6p-vo-wood-through-wind-wcco3vcl.jpg
Pierce Co. Sheriff's Office

Sixty-year-old Denise Johnson of Rochester was in the SUV and had to be taken to the hospital. 

WCCO is still working to find out the extent of Johnson's injuries. The driver was not hurt. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.