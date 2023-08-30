Driver in stolen car crashes into St. Paul house after police pursuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver in a stolen car crashed into a house in St. Paul late Tuesday night after a deputy terminated a pursuit of the vehicle.

A deputy tried to stop the driver around 11:50 p.m. after noting the vehicle's license plates were assigned to a different vehicle. The incident began on the 1000 block of Geranium Avenue, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: Porsche stolen from Golden Valley dealership; 8th car stolen in area this week

The driver sped off, the sheriff's office said, and the deputy pursued them to Orange Avenue and Earl Street. Shortly after that, the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The driver crashed into a home on the 1200 block of Edgerton Street, about a mile from where the incident began. A resident told police they saw a male flee the scene.

WCCO

Authorities tried to find the suspect, but were unsuccessful. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office said the home sustained damage to its exterior.