Driver in north Minneapolis crash that injured 5 smelled of alcohol, search warrant says

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A search warrant filed in Hennepin County reveals the driver in a north Minneapolis crash that injured five Sunday may have been impaired.

Five women were hospitalized after the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Dowling Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Three women were ejected from the vehicle, one was partially ejected and another was trapped inside.

According to the search warrant, notes in the 911 call indicated the caller was asking to get liquor bottles out of the vehicle following the crash.

raw-sun-car-crash-dowling-ave-minneapolis-broll-schwab.jpg
WCCO

One responding officer says while speaking with the 26-year-old driver, they smelled the "odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person." She also allegedly told the officer she had been drinking, but not that much.

In the search warrant, the officer says they were unable to perform a field sobriety test on the driver as she was receiving treatment.

The search warrant requested a blood sample from the driver.

The other passengers injured in the crash are 24, 25 and 28 years old. Police incorrectly said on Monday that the 25-year-old passenger had died at North Memorial Health Hospital.  

First published on May 1, 2024 / 8:43 PM CDT

