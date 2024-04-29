Woman injured in north Minneapolis rollover crash dies at hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the five women hurt in a weekend crash in north Minneapolis died of her injuries at a hospital, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday near the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Dowling Avenue, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

Three women were ejected from the vehicle, one was partially ejected and another was trapped inside, police said. All five were hospitalized, and three of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old passenger died at North Memorial Health Hospital following the crash, according to police.

Police said they are investigating if the driver was intoxicated. No arrests have been made.

The driver is 26 years old, police said, and the other passengers are 24, 25 and 28.

The deceased passenger has not been publicly identified.

Note: The video above originally aired April 28, 2024.