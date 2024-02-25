Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Driver fatally strikes pedestrian in Burnsville

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian fatally struck in Burnsville
Pedestrian fatally struck in Burnsville 00:29

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night, authorities said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of County Road 42 near 145th Street, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

46d72c7cdea46314de31659ad925f4f7.jpg
WCCO

Police say the driver who hit the man is cooperating with them and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 

West St. Paul police, Hastings police and the Minnesota State Patrol are all helping out in the investigation since Burnsville police are still investigating last weekend's tragedy

READ MORE: Convoy honoring fallen Burnsville first responders surpasses expectations

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:26 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.