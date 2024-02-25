Driver fatally strikes pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night, authorities said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of County Road 42 near 145th Street, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

WCCO

Police say the driver who hit the man is cooperating with them and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

West St. Paul police, Hastings police and the Minnesota State Patrol are all helping out in the investigation since Burnsville police are still investigating last weekend's tragedy.

READ MORE: Convoy honoring fallen Burnsville first responders surpasses expectations