Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in western Wisconsin crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 1, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 1, 2023 01:33

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin Friday night.

The death of Brenden Brown marked Barron County's first traffic fatality of 2023, the sheriff's department said.

The department said Brown was driving on County Road D/Seventh Avenue near County Road K/Second Street. Brown allegedly blew a stop sign, lost control, left the roadway and hit a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Drivers jump into action after crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

Brown died at the scene. An 18-year-old passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated. The sheriff's department said speed may have been a factor.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.