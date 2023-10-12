Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Driver crashes into Maple Grove home, starting fire

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 12, 2023 01:28

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A home in Maple Grove caught fire Thursday morning after a driver crashed into the garage.

The crash happened on the 15100 block of 96th Avenue North just after 11 a.m., the Maple Grove Fire Department said.

It's unknown what caused the driver to hit the garage, but the vehicle ignited and the fire spread to the garage and house, officials said.

READ MORE: Fire displaces residents from Edina duplex

The driver was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived. They were extricated and hospitalized. 

The city's fire and police departments, along with the State Fire Marshal and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, are investigating.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.