Driver crashes into Maple Grove home, starting fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A home in Maple Grove caught fire Thursday morning after a driver crashed into the garage.

The crash happened on the 15100 block of 96th Avenue North just after 11 a.m., the Maple Grove Fire Department said.

It's unknown what caused the driver to hit the garage, but the vehicle ignited and the fire spread to the garage and house, officials said.

The driver was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived. They were extricated and hospitalized.

The city's fire and police departments, along with the State Fire Marshal and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, are investigating.