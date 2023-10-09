Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fire displaces residents from Edina duplex

By Riley Fletcher

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 9, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 9, 2023 01:53

EDINA, Minn. -- Crews are working to extinguish a three-alarm duplex fire Monday evening in the west metro.

The Edina Fire Department says it was called to the 7000 block of McCauley Trail South at 4:15 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered one unit had heavy fire which extended into an adjacent unit.

No injuries have been reported and all residents escaped the duplex safely.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire is extinguished.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.