Fire displaces residents from Edina duplex

EDINA, Minn. -- Crews are working to extinguish a three-alarm duplex fire Monday evening in the west metro.

The Edina Fire Department says it was called to the 7000 block of McCauley Trail South at 4:15 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered one unit had heavy fire which extended into an adjacent unit.

No injuries have been reported and all residents escaped the duplex safely.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire is extinguished.