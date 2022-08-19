Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver cited for hitting pedestrian bridge, prompting westbound Highway 62 closure

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Driver cited in crash that shut down section of Highway 62
Driver cited in crash that shut down section of Highway 62 00:26

EDINA, Minn. -- The driver responsible for closing down the crosstown highway in the south metro this week is facing a ticket. 

On Tuesday, a truck driving westbound on Highway 62 clipped a pedestrian bridge, prompting a significant closure of the westbound lanes between Richfield and Edina. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was driving the truck. Troopers cited him for not properly securing the metal bars he was hauling. 

Construction crews cut down part of the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday. The westbound lanes of Highway 62 have since reopened.

The lanes were closed for more than a day. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 11:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.