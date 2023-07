Driussi propels Austin to 4-1 victory over Minnesota United

Sebastián Driussi scored a pair of goals, the first one on a penalty kick, and Austin FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Diego Fagundez staked Austin (8-8-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when he used an assist from Daniel Pereira to score for a second time this season.

Driussi's PK goal came in the 45th minute and gave Austin a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Driussi stretched the lead to 3-0 six minutes into the second half. His sixth goal of the campaign came with assists from Pereira and Ethan Finlay.

Defender Devin Padelford scored the first goal of his career to get Minnesota United (6-8-6) on the scoreboard in the 85th minute. The 20-year-old has played 111 minutes in four appearances this season. Hassani Dotson and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had assists.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JULY 8: Devin Padelford #2 of Minnesota United heads the ball for a goal in the second half at Allianz Field on July 8, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Austin FC defeated Minnesota United 4-1. Getty Images

Brad Stuver saved six shots for Austin. Clint Irwin finished with four saves in his fourth start of the regular season for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United was coming off a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers, the club's largest margin of victory since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire in April of last season.

Austin has scored at least one goal in six straight road matches after failing to score in seven of its previous eight away from home in all competitions.

Austin leads the series 4-3-0.

Austin travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Minnesota United travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Note: The video above aired first aired June 29, 2023.