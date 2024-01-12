DPS: 2,434 people arrested for DWIs during 2023 holiday season

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement arrested more than 2,400 people across the state in the latter part of 2023 for driving while impaired.

During the holiday campaign — which started on the day before Thanksgiving and ended after New Year's Eve — troopers, deputies, and officers arrested a total of 2,432 people. In the year prior, law enforcement arrested 2,228 people during the same time period.

The west metro district of the State Patrol arrested 204 people, almost double the number of arrests that the east metro division made. St. Paul Police arrested 58 people. In greater Minnesota, the Rochester district of the state patrol arrested 65 people.

The highest recorded BAC was reported in Lakeville, at .46, which is more than five times the legal limit.

"If you're out relaxing with friends over dinner and drinks, that's fine, just make sure you have a sober ride home," said Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. "If a person thinks they're okay to drive after drinking, that can be a warning sign right there. Don't risk it like we saw with too many drivers during this campaign."