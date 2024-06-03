Watch CBS News
2 killed in head-on crash near Mankato

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — Two people, ages 18 and 17, were killed in a fiery, head-on crash in southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on County Road 90 near Indian Lake Road, south of Mankato, just before 1 p.m.  

An 18-year-old driving a Ford Fusion "may have been attempting to pass other westbound traffic" when his vehicle collided with an Audi heading the other way, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

The 18-year-old and a 17-year-old passenger were killed in the crash. The 56-year-old man driving the Audi and his 13-year-old daughter were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the cars caught fire, witnesses told authorities.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 1:34 PM CDT

