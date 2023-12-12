Donte McCray sentenced for murders of pregnant ex-fiancé, newborn delivered in ER

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A man convicted of murdering his pregnant ex-fiancé and her newborn who died days after being delivered has been sentenced to over 45 years in prison.

Donte McCray received the sentence in court Tuesday for the killing of Kyla O'Neal and her son, Messiah. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in October. Messiah survived just nine days after O'Neal delivered him in the emergency room.

According to charging documents, McCray fatally shot O'Neal after she dropped him off at work at the Lakeville Amazon warehouse Jan. 8. O'Neal had broken up with McCray just hours before, investigators said. Her family told police McCray had been "aggressive" and threatened her earlier in the day, saying he would kill her if she brought another man near his children.

McCray initially told police he accidentally shot O'Neal while unloading a firearm. After police showed him surveillance footage of the shooting, he admitted to pulling the trigger out of anger, but said he didn't know there was a round in the chamber, court documents said.

The victim's family made emotional impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

"She really was the glue to the family. She was our everything," the victim's brother Kalvin said.

One of the victim's daughters is only 3 years old and doesn't understand what happened.

"She was talking to her sister, her big sister, and I heard her tell her sister she wanted to become a superhero to go find her mom," the victim's mother Katina said. "And I cried like a baby."

McCray also gave a statement.

"As I speak today, I know my words won't bring Kyla or Messiah back. But I want to say I hope one day — I know it's not feasible or possible — that you guys may forgive me," McCray said. "But I know that I can never forgive myself for the reckless decision I made that ended the life of two important people in my life."

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.