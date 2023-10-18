Donte McCray pleads guilty to murders of pregnant ex-fiancé, her newborn delivered in ER

MINNEAPOLIS — Donte McCray has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kyla O'Neal, his pregnant ex-fiancé whose child died days after her emergency room delivery.

Police say McCray, 32, fatally shot O'Neal, 31, after she dropped him off at work at the Lakeville Amazon warehouse on Jan. 8. Investigators say O'Neal had broken up with McCray hours before her death.

According to charging documents, McCray told investigators O'Neal brought along bags of his belongings when she picked him up at his mother's house, including bags that contained firearms.

McCray initially claimed he accidentally shot O'Neal in the neck while clearing ammo from one of those firearms.

O'Neal's family told police that McCray had been "aggressive" with O'Neal earlier that day, and had threatened O'Neal and other family members, saying, "You all ain't bulletproof." He had also allegedly told O'Neal that he would kill her if she brought another man near his children.

Police say security camera footage from the Amazon parking lot showed McCray exit O'Neal's vehicle and open the rear passenger-side door. The vehicle then drove off, and McCray ran after it. O'Neal then went into reverse, and an open car door pushed him backward. She then parked the vehicle, and McCray opened fire.

Police showed the footage to McCray, who then admitted to pulling the trigger out of anger, but insisted he didn't know a round remained in the chamber.

O'Neal's son, Messiah, died nine days after he was delivered.

McCray pleaded guilty to O'Neal's and Messiah's murders on Oct. 9. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12, where he's expected to get 40 years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.