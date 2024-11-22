Donors give record-breaking $37 million on Give to the Max Day

Minnesota food pantry gets massive donation ahead of the holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's 2024 Give to the Max Day is officially one for the record books.

More than $37 Million in donations came in to support over 6,000 nonprofits and schools.

This tops 2023's total of $34 million – and toppled the record set in 2021. The cash came in from more than 10,000 donors.

"I think what we're seeing right now in our communities is an interest to try and support one another, have a place where we can come together and give together," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "That is a lot of people giving $5, $10, $100 where they can."

In Eden Prairie, PROP Food Shelf doubled its fundraising goal – bringing in $250,000.

"It was not what I expected this week," said PROP Director of Development Matt Dymoke. "I was not expecting to open the mail this week and see a $50,000 check, a $20,000 check, $10,000 gifts online. That level of support is awe inspiring."