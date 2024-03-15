Dominique Jefferson sentenced to 15 more years in prison for partially blinding guard in assault

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — A prison inmate in Minnesota will spend an additional 15 years behind bars for partially blinding a prison guard last year.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Dominique Jefferson on one felony count of first-degree assault of a correction employee.

Jefferson, 37, was convicted in 2005 of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He was in the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility on Jan. 15, 2023 when he approached an officer, saying he wanted to speak with a member of the crisis intervention team.

A sergeant approached and said she was a member of the team. Jefferson said he didn't want to speak with her, at which point the sergeant told him to return to his cell, charging documents state.

According to the criminal complaint, Jefferson instead removed a clear plastic mouthguard from his pants pocket and put it in his mouth, telling her "Better ring the bell. I ain't switching in. I've been waiting for you."

He then proceeded to punch the sergeant in the eye with a closed fist, documents say.

Other officers restrained him, and Jefferson yelled "Let go of me and I'll do the same to every one and each of y'all. I'll remember y'all when I come out," charges state.

According to the criminal complaint, the prison guard permanently lost vision in her right eye due to the assault. She also needed surgeries to repair her facial bones and attempt to mitigate scarring.

Jefferson remains an inmate at Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility.