Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A man imprisoned for aiding and abetting murder faces a new assault charge for allegedly beating a correctional sergeant and causing her permanent vision loss in one eye.

Dominique Jefferson, 36, was convicted in 2005 of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He was in the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility on Jan. 15 when he approached an officer, saying he wanted to speak with a member of the crisis intervention team.

A sergeant approached and said she was a member of the team. Jefferson said he didn't want to speak with her, at which point the sergeant told him to return to his cell, charging documents state.

According to the criminal complaint, Jefferson instead removed a clear plastic mouthguard from his pants pocket and put it in his mouth, telling her "Better ring the bell. I ain't switching in. I've been waiting for you."

He then proceeded to punch the sergeant in the eye with a closed fist, documents say.

Other officers restrained him, and Jefferson yelled "Let go of me and I'll do the same to every one and each of y'all. I'll remember y'all when I come out," charges state.

The sergeant was taken to Regions Hospital, where doctors said she had significant damage to her right eye. She's had multiple surgeries since the incident, and her retina has permanently detached from her eye, causing vision loss. Doctors also told her she will need at least four more surgeries to repair her facial bones and attempt to mitigate scarring.

Jefferson is charged with first-degree assault, and is currently in custody of the Commissioner of Corrections.