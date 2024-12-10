Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Service Center officially opens at new location

MINNEAPOLIS — The relocated Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Service Center officially opened Tuesday.

The DASC was originally created in 1994 and over 30 years, its mission has remained the same. DASC's services include filing orders for protection, providing legal consultation and representation from pro-bono attorneys. The DASC also provides cultural specific advocacy work.

Over the past year, the center has had over 20,000 contacts with individuals seeking services.

"The staff in our Domestic Abuse Service Center have an incredible impact on the people they serve," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.

"We are committed to eliminating barriers and ensuring victims are not alone during a difficult and stressful time," DASC Director Siri Lokensgard said. "Our job is to build trust and rapport with the ultimate goal of harm reduction and stopping the violence. This new space will contribute to better results for the residents with whom we work."

All services provided by the domestic abuse center can be accessed by calling (612) 348-5073 or on-site at the DACS in the Hennepin County Government Center.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.