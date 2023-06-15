AG Merrick Garland in Minneapolis Friday as DOJ investigation into MPD practices wraps

MINNEAPOLIS -- A highly-anticipated investigation into Minneapolis Police is expected to wrap up Friday.

WCCO has just learned Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis to announce the findings of a two-year DOJ investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Garland announced the investigation the day after Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

The results are expected to show that the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of using excessive force and violating the civil rights of citizens, especially Persons of Color.

The Attorney General is also expected to announce that MPD will be put under a consent decree. That means that the Department would operate under a federal court order until it meets specific constitutional guidelines.

The MPD is already operating under a state settlement agreement, after a similar investigation by the state.