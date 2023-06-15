Watch CBS News
Crime

AG Merrick Garland in Minneapolis Friday as DOJ investigation into MPD practices wraps

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

MPD settlement agreement approved, altering the future of policing in Minneapolis
MPD settlement agreement approved, altering the future of policing in Minneapolis 02:02

MINNEAPOLIS -- A highly-anticipated investigation into Minneapolis Police is expected to wrap up Friday.

WCCO has just learned Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis to announce the findings of a two-year DOJ investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Garland announced the investigation the day after Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

The results are expected to show that the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of using excessive force and violating the civil rights of citizens, especially Persons of Color.

The Attorney General is also expected to announce that MPD will be put under a consent decree. That means that the Department would operate under a federal court order until it meets specific constitutional guidelines.

The MPD is already operating under a state settlement agreement, after a similar investigation by the state.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.