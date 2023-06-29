DOJ hosts community meetings in Minneapolis following MPD probe

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Department of Justice is in Minneapolis this week, hosting meetings as they work on a plan to keep the community at the forefront of changes regarding the Minneapolis Police Department.

The DOJ is hosting these community meetings with the main purpose of listening. They want to hear from the people who live and work in Minneapolis to share their suggestions to create real change.

Earlier this month, a two-year DOJ investigation sparked after the murder of George Floyd found the City of Minneapolis and its police department have engaged in practices that deprive residents -- specifically Black and Native American residents -- of their rights.

According to the DOJ, the investigation determined four core findings: that the Minneapolis Police Department uses excessive force, including "unjustified deadly force," unlawfully discriminates against People of Color, deprives people of their First Amendment rights, and discriminates against people with behavioral health disabilities when responding to calls for assistance.

The city and MPD have also committed to negotiating a legally-binding consent decree, under the oversight of an independent body with the goal of building community trust and complying with federal law. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, who has experience operating a department under a consent decree from his time in Newark, vowed transparency throughout the process.

Thursday morning's meeting was held by the Unity Community Mediation Team. The DOJ heard suggestions from Black, Latino, Somali, and Native American Minnesotans. The most common suggestion heard: Improving police recruitment.

"We need officers that care about our community, that spend time in our community, that build trust with our community," Rachel Dionne Thunder of the American Indian Movement said. "We need officers that are from our own communities, that are from Minneapolis, not from somewhere else where they bring warrior-style training and bring that mentality here to this city."

It was one of five meetings the DOJ has held where they met with different community groups. Their last meeting is later Thursday with the American Indian Opportunities Industrialization Center.