DNR's EagleCam catches eaglet feasting

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's favorite animal babies is doing well, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The eaglet that hatched on the DNR's EagleCam last weekend is already enjoying a buffet from their dad. So far, he's brought a fish, a duck and a squirrel to the nest for mom and baby.

A mighty scream!

The @mndnr Eagle cam eaglet is feeling ~fierce~ in his first few days of life.

A mighty scream!

The @mndnr Eagle cam eaglet is feeling ~fierce~ in his first few days of life.

The DNR says no food will go to waste. Any leftovers will be set aside or buried for a midnight snack.

Plus, the white-footed mice who also make a home in the nest will eat any leftovers.

Bald eagle chicks are among the world's fastest growing species, so it won't be long before baby gets big and fledges.

You can watch the EagleCam anytime via the livestream below.