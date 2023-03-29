Watch CBS News
DNR's EagleCam catches eaglet feasting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's favorite animal babies is doing well, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The eaglet that hatched on the DNR's EagleCam last weekend is already enjoying a buffet from their dad. So far, he's brought a fish, a duck and a squirrel to the nest for mom and baby.

The DNR says no food will go to waste. Any leftovers will be set aside or buried for a midnight snack.

Plus, the white-footed mice who also make a home in the nest will eat any leftovers.

Bald eagle chicks are among the world's fastest growing species, so it won't be long before baby gets big and fledges.

You can watch the EagleCam anytime via the livestream below.

Nongame Wildlife EagleCam by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on YouTube
