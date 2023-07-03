DNR lifts burning restrictions in northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials say burning restrictions in northeastern Minnesota will be lifted, just in time for the Fourth of July.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said effective Monday at 6 p.m., restrictions will no longer be in place in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis Counties.

"Recent rain has reduced, although not eliminated, wildfire risk in northeast Minnesota," the DNR said.

Once the restrictions officially expire, residents will be free to ignite fireworks (as long as there are no city or community restrictions), light campfires and burn brush or yard waste with a permit.

"While conditions have improved, we're not fully out of the woods with fire danger this summer," wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison said. "It's still important for people to follow wildfire prevention tips such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks, and checking fire danger before doing any burning."