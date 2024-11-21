Watch CBS News
1 shot in Dinkytown, U of M says

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the University of Minnesota, though the extent of their injuries is unclear.

An alert from the school said the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. near 13th Avenue and Seventh Street. 

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, fled the scene, the university said. The alert gave no information about the victim, but said no students were involved.

WCCO has reached out to the University of Minnesota Police Department for more information.

Earlier this month, three people were shot in Dinkytown after a fight broke out on 13th Avenue and Fourth Street.

In September, the university opened a Dinkytown safety center about a block away from the site of the triple shooting.

