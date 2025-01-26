Dinkytown crime rate has improved over the last few months

The crime rate in Dinkytown has improved over the last few months

MINNEAPOLIS — After concerns over crime in the area near the University of Minnesota campus in recent years, new data is showing improvement the last few months.

From the start of the school year through December, data from Minneapolis Police shows a 49 percent decrease in reported crimes in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, which includes Dinkytown.

The drop has come in conjunction with the opening of UMN's off-campus safety center, as well as the colder temperatures of winter.

Data shows reports of crime have gone down since the University opened a new safety center in September of 2024.

Feelings of safety in Dinkytown hit a low point last summer when 20 people were arrested for shooting fireworks at cars, bystanders and police.

Now, students and recent alums tell WCCO they're feeling more comfortable in the area.

"I'm a freshman, so I felt pretty safe honestly," said Femi Abodunrin. "At the beginning of the year there were definitely a bit more crime alerts but since then, it's gone down."

Mathew Krelitz graduated last year.

"I think it probably has gotten safer," he said. "When I did attend, I did witness some crimes on this block [near campus]. I spend the weekends here and I haven't noticed that."

MPD data shows the number of reported crimes in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood was 144 in September, then decreased to 133 in October, 81 in November and 73 in December.

September is when UMN opened its Dinkytown safety center for both police and students.

"This will reduce opportunities for some of the crimes we've seen that happen, but it will also give us a foothold in Dinkytown to start building stronger partnerships that we already have," Nick Juarez with UMN's Department of Public Safety said in August.

"When it's later at night there's definitely a few police cars that I see around, and I think it does make a difference," Abodunrin said.

She knows it's still important to be mindful and protect herself.

"If I have something that could be used as a weapon like a water bottle, I make sure I have it handy, or if it's later at night, I just walk around with friends and not by myself," Abodunrin said.

A spokesperson with UMN shared this statement:

"Though there are many ways to define safety in our community, any positive statistical trends are a positive indicator of strong community safety efforts. Working in close partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department, the University and our Department of Public Safety have invested more in public safety in the Dinkytown area than ever before. These investments have included UMPD's mutual aid expansion, creating the Dinkytown Alert notification system, and funding additional overtime shifts for UMPD officers to conduct visible patrols throughout the area. The Off-Campus Safety Center expanded on these previous investments. It's become an accessible resource for University students, faculty and staff, as well as those working or socializing in Dinkytown. We look forward to continuing these programs in Dinkytown, and working closely with MPD, to keep our community safe."