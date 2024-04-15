DFL-endorsed Minnesota House candidate accused of harassing opponent Rep. Mary Franson

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota politicians are calling on the DFL to rescind its endorsement of candidate Judd Hoff for House District 12B after allegations of him harassing the district's incumbent emerged.

Hoff, 53, is accused of stalking and harassing Rep. Mary Franson, allegedly digging through her trash, posting her contact information and address online, filming her residence and sending her threatening messages.

Franson has posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) documenting some of her interactions with Hoff, who allegedly moved in near her home after he was seen protesting outside of it.

There are no charges filed against Hoff in relation to the alleged incidents. However, his record does note other prior incidents. In 2021, Hoff was convicted of felony second-degree assault for wielding a machete at a man who had torn a flag off Hoff's vehicle. The victim had taken the flag down after noticing it was upside down, according to a criminal complaint.

Hoff has several other convictions — including multiple counts of disorderly conduct and damage to property — dating back to 1991.

David Hann, chairman of Minnesota's Republican Party, called for the DFL to "urgently and unequivocally condemn this type of behavior and take immediate action to rescind its endorsement of Judd Hoff."

On Monday, DFL Chairman Ken Martin disavowed the endorsement and asked the local unit to withdraw its endorsement.

"The kind of violent and threatening behaviors that Mr. Hoff has engaged in have no place in the Minnesota DFL party," Martin said. "The Minnesota DFL will not spend any of our resources on behalf of Mr. Hoff. We all have a responsibility, regardless of party or ideology, to reject violence in our politics – we can and should expect better from candidates for elected office."

District 12B includes Alexandria and Sauk Centre.