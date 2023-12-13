Watch CBS News
One person dead after shooting on University Ave W in St. Paul

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead after a shooting on the 400th block of University Avenue West in St. Paul Wednesday evening.

Police are investigating a homicide after multiple callers reported hearing two or three gunshots near the corner of Arundel and University. 

Officers have identified a 30-year-old male with gunshot wounds in his back and leg at the scene. When responders arrived at the scene, the victim was semi-conscious and life-saving measures were given.  

Police have identified a potential suspect after finding video of a man throwing something into a dumpster after the shooting. 

This is a developing story. WCCO will keep you updated with the latest. 

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a Web Producer and Digital Content Producer at WCCO. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on WCCO's streaming platforms.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 5:33 PM CST

