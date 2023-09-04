Despite heat, back-to-school will happen as planned in Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures on Tuesday could reach well into the 90s Tuesday, but officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul say that the first day of school will happen as planned.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that he expects a high temperature of 93 degrees Tuesday. A heat advisory remains in effect in the metro, southeastern Minnesota and some communities up north until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Minneapolis Public Schools' public relations representative said families do have the option to keep their children home "if they feel that is in their best interest," but they should follow attendance guidelines. Grades 1 through 12 begin school Tuesday in Minneapolis, whereas kindergartners and pre-K don't start until Thursday.

St. Paul Public Schools said they, too, will go on as planned for this week's return to class.

Minneapolis schools shared the following recommendations for Tuesday's expected heat:

Be aware of students or staff who may be unusually affected by the heat due to fasting or other conditions (chronic medical conditions, pregnancy, etc.).

by the heat due to fasting or other conditions (chronic medical conditions, pregnancy, etc.). Classroom staff should turn off classroom lights, close classroom shades/blinds and limit use of heat-generating technology (computers, projectors, etc.) whenever possible.

(computers, projectors, etc.) whenever possible. Turn on a fan . If you do not have a fan, your building custodian may be able to help you locate one.

. If you do not have a fan, your building custodian may be able to help you locate one. Move classes to a lower part of the building, an air-conditioned space or a more shaded side of the building if space is available.

to a lower part of the building, an air-conditioned space or a more shaded side of the building if space is available. Know your plan to rotate students and staff to cooled spaces.

Hold outdoor activities or field trips in a shaded area .

. Make sure that students and staff stay hydrated and have easy access to water. Encourage our youngest learners to write their names on disposable water bottles, so that they can refill throughout the day.

and have easy access to water. Encourage our youngest learners to write their names on disposable water bottles, so that they can refill throughout the day. Encourage parents to dress their children appropriately for warm weather in accordance with school dress codes, including hats and sunscreen if spending time outside.