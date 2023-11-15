Despite drug crackdown, overdose deaths remain pervasive problem

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 11 kilograms seized, 14 alleged gang members off the streets and more than 70 charged—all since May. Cops say they've seen a corresponding decrease in crime.

"This is especially true in north Minneapolis where during the third quarter of this year, gun violence and shooting victims fell to the lowest level since 2012," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

But one area progress hasn't been made is overdose deaths, which spiked to more than 1,000 people in Minnesota last year—378 of those in Hennepin County.

"This trend, by all indications, continues to increase this year. MPD has responded to over 2,600 overdose calls this year alone," O'Hara said.

Colleen Ronnei lost her 20-year-old son to addiction in 2016.

Since then, through her foundation Change the Outcome, she's been doing her part to keep young people from wanting the drugs in the first place.

"If we can prevent kids from using or taking those medications or those pills, fabulous, but they won't know not to take them if they don't know what their risks are," Ronnei said.

Ronnei was especially happy to see the collaboration between law enforcement agencies on display and hopes to see more.

"There's progress there because they didn't used to share information. And I believe that that's what allowed our son's drug dealer to continue to kill people, because she was selling drugs in multiple counties unchecked," Ronnei said.