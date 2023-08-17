"I don't know how I goat here": Goat found wandering Ham Lake neighborhood
HAM LAKE, Minn. – Misplaced your goat? The Anoka County Sheriff's Office may be able to help you.
A goat was seen wandering around a Ham Lake neighborhood Wednesday. Two community service officers transported the animal to a farm for temporary housing.
"When asked about the comfort level of the seats after transport, the goat exclaimed, 'Baaaa-humbug,'" said the sheriff's office.
The goat's owner is asked to contact the Animal Humane Society to retrieve it.
