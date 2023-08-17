"I don't know how I goat here": Goat found wandering Ham Lake neighborhood

HAM LAKE, Minn. – Misplaced your goat? The Anoka County Sheriff's Office may be able to help you.

A goat was seen wandering around a Ham Lake neighborhood Wednesday. Two community service officers transported the animal to a farm for temporary housing.

"I don’t know how I goat here," said this goat found in Ham Lake earlier today. This silly billy was roaming around a neighborhood and is currently looking for their owner and home. CSOs Rosar and Grewe always have bleating hearts of service and... pic.twitter.com/Xpqgp5jOfu — Anoka County Sheriff's Office (@AnokaCoSheriff) August 16, 2023

"When asked about the comfort level of the seats after transport, the goat exclaimed, 'Baaaa-humbug,'" said the sheriff's office.

The goat's owner is asked to contact the Animal Humane Society to retrieve it.

