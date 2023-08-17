Watch CBS News
"I don't know how I goat here": Goat found wandering Ham Lake neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HAM LAKE, Minn. – Misplaced your goat? The Anoka County Sheriff's Office may be able to help you.

A goat was seen wandering around a Ham Lake neighborhood Wednesday. Two community service officers transported the animal to a farm for temporary housing.  

"When asked about the comfort level of the seats after transport, the goat exclaimed, 'Baaaa-humbug,'" said the sheriff's office.

The goat's owner is asked to contact the Animal Humane Society to retrieve it.

August 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

