U.S. Department of Education opens discrimination investigation into Edina Public Schools after students suspended for pro-Palestinian chant

EDINA, Minn. — The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into Edina Public Schools on Jan. 30 but did not specify why.

Tuesday, Edina Public Schools said it is a Title VI Discrimination investigation.

The investigation comes after the Minnesota Council for Islamic Relations filed a complaint last November with the DOE over the suspension of two Edina students, claiming religious discrimination during the pro-Palestinian protests.

Tuesday, CAIR-MN said they welcomed the investigation "into allegations of Islamophobic discrimination against Edina Schools. This follows the suspension of two Muslim students at Edina High School for chanting 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

The chant is considered by many to be antisemitic.

"We are encouraged by the swift action and the decision to investigate Edina Public Schools. This is a step towards achieving justice for those unjustly singled out and mistreated," stated Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-MN.

MORE NEWS: CAIR-MN calls for Edina students' suspension over pro-Palestinian chant to be rescinded

Edina Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday:

Edina Public Schools is aware that the U.S. Department of Education has opened a Title VI discrimination investigation. The District would like to affirm its unwavering support for students' First Amendment right to free expression and to peacefully advocate for causes that are important to them. Similarly, the District has strong policies prohibiting any type of discrimination against students based on their religion or any other basis protected under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The District cannot comment on any particular students or allegations as that information would be considered private data protected by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). However, students do not have unfettered First Amendment rights while on school property and students do not have a right under the First Amendment to engage in speech that is substantially disruptive or that violates District policies. Our core beliefs in Edina Public Schools are grounded in the inherent dignity of all people. We value and appreciate the diversity of all of our students. Edina Public Schools deeply condemns islamophobia and antisemitism. We will not tolerate hateful or inappropriate comments or behaviors and will work diligently to provide a safe and inclusive environment for our students and staff.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gives impassioned speech before City Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution