CAIR-MN calls for Edina students' suspension over pro-Palestinian chant to be rescinded

EDINA, Minn. — The Minnesota Council for American-Islamic Relations is filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education over the suspension of two Edina students, claiming religious discrimination during the pro-Palestinian protests.

The lawyer filing the complaint says the students were suspended for three days after using a chant about the control of land in the area during an Oct. 25 protest. The chant is considered by many to be anti-semitic.

"It's our contention that the Edina High School's actions in suspending these two students based solely on their speech also constitutes discrimination on the basis of religion and national origin," Attorney Bruce Nestor said.

They're asking for the suspensions to be rescinded and for the school district to establish guidelines to support free protest speech in the future.

WCCO has reached out to the Edina school district for a response to the allegations but has not yet heard back.