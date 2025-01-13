Delta Air Lines reportedly partnering with DraftKings

MINNEAPOLIS — To make the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings bet on quarterback Sam Darnold.

"It's been a great season and hoping we can come out with a win," said Vikings fan Nick Host.

Now, thanks to a reported partnership between Draft Kings and Delta, Vikings fans might be able to take a gamble themselves 35,000 feet above ground.

While neither company is saying much, an airline spokesperson confirmed a partnership between the online gambling company and Delta, stating that the airline is seeking to build out it's gaming portfolio.

One travel expert believes it will take an act of Congress to make the concept a reality.

"First and foremost, gambling on a plane is illegal in the United States," said Kyle Potter with Thrifty Traveler.

Potter says this partnership sets up a showdown between airline and casino lobbyists, with the latter likely fighting the collaboration for fear of losing out in the sky. Other pushback could come from anti-gambling advocates.

"Any time you are secluded in there for three hours it could happen, but hopefully most people are responsible," said Vikings fan Bill Ferjak.

But Potter believes in-flight sports betting is inevitable.

"This is going to happen at some point. It's just a question of when," said Potter. "Whether that's something that happens in 2025 or takes a couple of years to lay the groundwork for this, I don't know, but it's clear that there are some very interested parties in making this happen. And that's very new. There's going to be a level of pressure working towards this that we haven't seen in many, many years, if ever."

While it's currently illegal to gamble in the air, Potter did point out that federal law allows people to gamble in an airport as long the jurisdiction has legalized sports betting.