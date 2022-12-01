DEED sending $2.5M in grants to 17 child care organizations around Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Top state officials on Thursday announced that millions in funding will be going to more than a dozen child care organizations across Minnesota.
During a visit to CLUES in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will be giving nearly $2.5 million in grants to 17 child care organizations.
Walz says this latest round of DEED grant funding will help increase access to affordable child care.
"In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity," Walz said. "These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve."
The state provided a list of the organizations receiving funding this round:
Aitkin County, Aitkin, $100,000
Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington, $200,000
City of Hills, Hills, $120,000
Cook County and Grand Marais EDA, Grand Marais, $180,000
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth, $150,000
Faith Community Development Initiative Inc, Brooklyn Park, $75,000
Greater Bemidji, Inc, Bemidji, $200,000
Jasmin Child Care and Preschool, Moorhead, $120,000
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar, Willmar, $200,000
Morning Glory Montessori, Minneapolis, $120,000
Nobles County Community Service Agency, Worthington, $150,000
Northland Foundation, Duluth, $250,000
Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $50,000
Otter Tail County, Fergus Falls, $160,000
Somali Community Resettlement Services, Minneapolis, $50,000
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $200,000
WildFlower Foundation, Minneapolis, $100,000
Officials say DEED has awarded more than $4 million to child care organizations since 2017.
