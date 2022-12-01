DEED sending $2.5M in grants to 17 child care organizations around Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Top state officials on Thursday announced that millions in funding will be going to more than a dozen child care organizations across Minnesota.

During a visit to CLUES in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will be giving nearly $2.5 million in grants to 17 child care organizations.

Walz says this latest round of DEED grant funding will help increase access to affordable child care.

"In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity," Walz said. "These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve."

The state provided a list of the organizations receiving funding this round:

Aitkin County, Aitkin, $100,000

Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington, $200,000

City of Hills, Hills, $120,000

Cook County and Grand Marais EDA, Grand Marais, $180,000

Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth, $150,000

Faith Community Development Initiative Inc, Brooklyn Park, $75,000

Greater Bemidji, Inc, Bemidji, $200,000

Jasmin Child Care and Preschool, Moorhead, $120,000

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar, Willmar, $200,000

Morning Glory Montessori, Minneapolis, $120,000

Nobles County Community Service Agency, Worthington, $150,000

Northland Foundation, Duluth, $250,000

Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $50,000

Otter Tail County, Fergus Falls, $160,000

Somali Community Resettlement Services, Minneapolis, $50,000

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $200,000

WildFlower Foundation, Minneapolis, $100,000

Officials say DEED has awarded more than $4 million to child care organizations since 2017.