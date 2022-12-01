Watch CBS News
DEED sending $2.5M in grants to 17 child care organizations around Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Top state officials on Thursday announced that millions in funding will be going to more than a dozen child care organizations across Minnesota.

During a visit to CLUES in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will be giving nearly $2.5 million in grants to 17 child care organizations. 

Walz says this latest round of DEED grant funding will help increase access to affordable child care. 

"In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity," Walz said. "These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve."

The state provided a list of the organizations receiving funding this round: 

  • Aitkin County, Aitkin, $100,000  

  • Chinese American Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington, $200,000  

  • City of Hills, Hills, $120,000  

  • Cook County and Grand Marais EDA, Grand Marais, $180,000  

  • Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth, $150,000  

  • Faith Community Development Initiative Inc, Brooklyn Park, $75,000  

  • Greater Bemidji, Inc, Bemidji, $200,000  

  • Jasmin Child Care and Preschool, Moorhead, $120,000  

  • Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar, Willmar, $200,000  

  • Morning Glory Montessori, Minneapolis, $120,000  

  • Nobles County Community Service Agency, Worthington, $150,000  

  • Northland Foundation, Duluth, $250,000  

  • Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Bemidji, $50,000  

  • Otter Tail County, Fergus Falls, $160,000  

  • Somali Community Resettlement Services, Minneapolis, $50,000  

  • Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $200,000  

  • WildFlower Foundation, Minneapolis, $100,000

Officials say DEED has awarded more than $4 million to child care organizations since 2017. 

December 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

