December cold snap has Buck Hill optimistic about ski season

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This December cold snap has been welcome for businesses that rely on cold weather. That includes Buck Hill in Burnsville, where last year's above-average temperatures had them out of sorts most of the ski season.

"First time out there, we wanted to get the family out," said Bill Wrigley. "We kind of decided we are going to get into the skiing thing a little bit more."

That was tough to do last winter for Bill Wrigley and his family. But with Friday morning's temperatures in the single digits, the Wrigleys were ready to brave the cold for a day on the ski hill.

"It's just fun, I guess. I like going down the slopes," said Elin Wrigley, Bill's daughter.

"Mom keeps us in line. Makes sure we have all the layers, got the head layers, hand warmers, all that stuff," said Bill Wrigley.

Bundling up was something skiers barely had to worry about last year.

"Last winter was very tough for all the ski resorts in the Midwest. Us included," said Dave Solner, Buck Hill owner.

Solner estimates business was down 28% to 38% percent last ski season, thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures.

"We start making snow when the temperatures get around 26 degrees and this cold snap is really fantastic for us. We were able to the snow guns for about 14 consecutive days," said Solner.

That's given them a solid base and a solid start to their 70th year in business.

After a mild November, the hope now is that Old Man Winter will enable them to keep this downhill momentum going through the upcoming winter break, and right through the prime ski and snowboard months.

"We are looking forward to the season. Hopefully it will be a long season into March and we will have a lot of snow and fresh coating for everybody to enjoy," said Solner.

Buck Hill said they installed a new snowmaking system that allows them to make a lot of snow in a very short amount of time.