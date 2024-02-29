1 dead in north Minneapolis shooting, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis have confirmed one person is dead following a shooting on the city's north side Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a person was found dead inside a vehicle at the scene of the shooting near 39th and Sheridan avenues.

WCCO

MORE NEWS: Aerials show Minneapolis homeless encampment wiped out after massive fire

More details will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for updates.