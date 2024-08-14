Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

1 dead after head-on crash in construction zone on western Wisconsin highway

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 14, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 14, 2024 01:17

HAUGEN, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say one person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in a construction zone that shut down a highway for hours Wednesday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 53 a half-mile south of 28th Avenue at 5:23 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, a minivan had been passing other northbound vehicles in the wrong lane of traffic when it struck a southbound sedan towing a motorcycle trailer. 

Due to construction, traffic was bidirectional in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 with delineator posts down the double-yellow center line, the sheriff's office says.

The driver of the sedan died while the minivan driver was transported by LifeLink to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, authorities say.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.