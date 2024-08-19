1 woman dead, 1 arrested after crash in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a Coon Rapids crash Sunday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Springbrook Drive Northwest.

A man driving an SUV was attempting to make a left turn when a woman driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into the SUV.

Life-saving measures were given to a woman who had been a passenger in the SUV before being transported to the hospital, where she died.

The man driving the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says the woman driving the pickup truck was uninjured. She was taken into custody at the scene but has not been formally charged.

The Coon Rapids Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Coon Rapids is 20 minutes north of Minneapolis.