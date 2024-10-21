1 killed, 1 badly hurt in crash on Apple Valley's Pilot Knob Road

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A 72-year-old man is dead and another person is fighting for their life after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Apple Valley.

Police say it happened at about 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Pilot Knob Road and Dorchester Trail when one of the drivers "failed to yield."

The driver whom police say was responsible for the crash was killed. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Alimdjon Tashniyazov, of Apple Valley.

Another person in one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.