Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 killed, 1 badly hurt in crash on Apple Valley's Pilot Knob Road

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Adam Fravel trial continues Monday, and more headlines
Adam Fravel trial continues Monday, and more headlines 04:01

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A 72-year-old man is dead and another person is fighting for their life after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Apple Valley.

Police say it happened at about 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Pilot Knob Road and Dorchester Trail when one of the drivers "failed to yield."

The driver whom police say was responsible for the crash was killed. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Alimdjon Tashniyazov, of Apple Valley.

Another person in one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.