Days after retiring, Vikings' TE Ben Ellefson joins team's football staff

EAGAN, Minn. -- Less than a week after retiring as an NFL player, the Minnesota Vikings announced tight end Ben Ellefson will be joining the organization's football staff.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Ellefson -- a 26-year-old Minnesota native from Hawley -- is joining the staff in a hybrid role where he'll be able to explore coaching, scouting and player development opportunities.

"He is going to retire and join us in a little more of a hybrid, associate role, get his feet wet in the coaching world," O'Connell said. "He loves the idea of being around his teammates in the player engagement world, as well as possibly getting his toe in the scouting waters."

Ellefson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signed with Minnesota after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September 2021. He's only started a handful of times over the past few years in the NFL, and has had troubles with injuries.

"Injuries are part of the game and although they are a big reason for me moving on, I am fortunate to be in a spot where I can still walk away from the game as a player, ready to tackle whatever is next in my life," Ellefson said in his retirement announcement last Thursday.

O'Connell says a player immediately transitioning to football staff is unique, but not unheard of. Most recently, Terence Newman joined former head coach Mike Zimmer's staff in 2018 after attending offseason activities as a defensive back.