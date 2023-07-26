Dave Chappelle coming to Xcel Energy Center, and audiences won't be allowed to bring their phones

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return to the Twin Cities this fall for the first time since a public uproar caused his First Avenue gig last summer to change venues last minute.

Chappelle is set to stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 23 as part of a nationwide tour that starts in August. Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

According to Xcel officials, no cell phones, cameras or any other recording devices will be allowed into the arena during the event:

"Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience."



Chappelle was scheduled to perform at First Avenue last July, but the show was moved to the Varsity Theater at the last minute after fan outcry about transphobic material in the comedian's Netflix specials.

He taped one of his Netflix specials at Target Center in Minneapolis.