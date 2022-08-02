Watch CBS News
Daunte Wright's girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop last year.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Potter shot Wright in April 2021.

Court documents show she is seeking $150,000 in damages for the injuries she suffered from the crash and shooting, including a fractured jaw. She also needed stiches on her lip and ear.

The lawsuit also says she suffered PTSD from watching Wright die in front of her.

Potter claims she mistook her Taser for her gun. She is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wright's death.

