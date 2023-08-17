Watch CBS News
2 years after fatal shooting, Daunte Wright's mom collects his belongings held by Brooklyn Center police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An emotional milestone occurred Wednesday for a Minnesota mother, two years after a police officer shot and killed her son. 

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, got to take home her son's belongings that police were holding as part of the investigation.

Daunte died in Brooklyn Center back in 2021 after he was fatally shot by now-former officer Kim Potter. She said she meant to grab her taser, but accidentally grabbed her gun. 

Potter served just over a year in prison for manslaughter. She's now under supervised release.

