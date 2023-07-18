Brooklyn Center unveils design for permanent Daunte Wright memorial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The city of Brooklyn Center, the Wright family, and Juxtaposition Arts unveil their designs for a permanent Daunte Wright memorial.

The DW Memorial will be located at the intersection of 6rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive, in Brooklyn Center's right-of-way.

Map and spec design for Daunte Wright Memorial City of Brooklyn Center

So far, materials have been ordered, and the city has begun preparations for the the installation of the memorial.

Spec design and inspiration for the Daunte Wright Memorial City of Brooklyn Center

A neighborhood meeting regarding the memorial's installation was held Monday night, and a city council meeting will follow on July 24.

Residents of Brooklyn Center can expect the installation to begin in either mid to late August, or early September.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. She was convicted of manslaughter and served 16 months in prison before being released under supervision earlier this year.

