Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.

Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.

Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.

Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III CBS Minnesota

Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head on Sept. 12, 2021

Osborne was identified as an accomplice via surveillance video from a gas station at which he and Suggs stopped. Suggs was driving the car containing four bodies, while Osborne was following in another car.

Osborne initially denied knowing anything about the killings. In a later interview, he said Suggs told him about the shootings and said he "snapped."

The bodies were found later that afternoon in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. Six shell casings were found inside, as well as Suggs' blood-covered Arizona photo ID.

Suggs' trial is scheduled for next March.