Watch CBS News
Crime

Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 9, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Dec. 9, 2022 01:05

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.

Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.

Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.

Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of Quadruple Homicide Victims Eulogize Loved Ones

minnesota-victims.jpg
Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III  CBS Minnesota

Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head on Sept. 12, 2021

Osborne was identified as an accomplice via surveillance video from a gas station at which he and Suggs stopped. Suggs was driving the car containing four bodies, while Osborne was following in another car.

Osborne initially denied knowing anything about the killings. In a later interview, he said Suggs told him about the shootings and said he "snapped."

The bodies were found later that afternoon in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin. Six shell casings were found inside, as well as Suggs' blood-covered Arizona photo ID.

Suggs' trial is scheduled for next March.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.