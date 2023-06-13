Vikings' coach addresses Hunter's minicamp absence, hopes to have a "really positive outcome"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wants pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to be a big part of his defense in 2023.

But Hunter is not at mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract.

Hunter, 28, is in the final year of a deal he penned in 2018.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, Hunter will be fined $16,459 for the first day and $32,920 for the second day absent.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday he has "all the respect in the world for Danielle as a player, a leader, a person on our team."

O'Connell continued, "We feel very strongly about being solution oriented with everything that comes about...We hope to have continued dialogue and have a really positive outcome."

RELATED: Vikings receiving trade calls for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on Danielle Hunter pic.twitter.com/sPWmW7H4mb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 13, 2023

Hunter's current contract would pay him a base salary of $4.9 million this season.

Hunter recorded 10.5 sacks for the Vikings last year.

His 'Edge Department' partner, Za'Darius Smith, was traded to the Cleveland Browns over the offseason.