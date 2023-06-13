Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings' coach addresses Hunter's minicamp absence, hopes to have a "really positive outcome"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Meet Byron Murphy, the Vikings’ newest cornerback
Meet Byron Murphy, the Vikings’ newest cornerback 01:37

EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wants pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to be a big part of his defense in 2023.

But Hunter is not at mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract.

Hunter, 28, is in the final year of a deal he penned in 2018.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, Hunter will be fined $16,459 for the first day and $32,920 for the second day absent.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday he has "all the respect in the world for Danielle as a player, a leader, a person on our team."

O'Connell continued, "We feel very strongly about being solution oriented with everything that comes about...We hope to have continued dialogue and have a really positive outcome."

RELATED: Vikings receiving trade calls for star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Hunter's current contract would pay him a base salary of $4.9 million this season.

Hunter recorded 10.5 sacks for the Vikings last year.

His 'Edge Department' partner, Za'Darius Smith, was traded to the Cleveland Browns over the offseason.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 3:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.