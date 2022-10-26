Dalvin Cook pokes fun at NFL fine on Twitter
MINNEAPOLIS -- It seems Dalvin Cook has learned his lesson after the NFL fined him for throwing a football into the stands in the Vikings' win over the Miami Dolphins.
On Twitter, the running back repeated the phrase "4 will not throw [the football] in the stands after touchdown," à la Bart Simpson at the chalkboard.
After scoring against the Dolphins Oct. 16, Cook tossed the ball into the gallery. The touchdown put the Vikings up 24-10 in a game they would eventually win 24-16.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the league initially fined Cook $7,426, but the fee has been reduced $5,941 pending Cook avoiding another fine and completing an online training course.
Cook has 450 yards on the ground and four touchdowns for the 5-1 Vikings this season. They next play Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
