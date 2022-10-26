Watch CBS News
Vikings

Dalvin Cook pokes fun at NFL fine on Twitter

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings' Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II attend hunting event to raise money for good cause
Vikings' Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II attend hunting event to raise money for good cause 01:00

MINNEAPOLIS -- It seems Dalvin Cook has learned his lesson after the NFL fined him for throwing a football into the stands in the Vikings' win over the Miami Dolphins.

On Twitter, the running back repeated the phrase "4 will not throw [the football] in the stands after touchdown," à la Bart Simpson at the chalkboard.

After scoring against the Dolphins Oct. 16, Cook tossed the ball into the gallery. The touchdown put the Vikings up 24-10 in a game they would eventually win 24-16.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the league initially fined Cook $7,426, but the fee has been reduced $5,941 pending Cook avoiding another fine and completing an online training course.

Cook has 450 yards on the ground and four touchdowns for the 5-1 Vikings this season. They next play Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.