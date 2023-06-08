Vikings reportedly inform RB Dalvin Cook of release

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly informed star running back Dalvin Cook he will be released.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Thursday morning. The NFL Network reports the Vikings are expected to officially release Cook on Friday.

Vikings have informed Dalvin Cook that he’s being released, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Cook, 27, had a $10.4 million base salary and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Injuries limited his play to just 15 games in his first two years, but since then he's been a consistent Pro Bowler.

He underwent surgery in February to repair a broken shoulder injury he suffered in 2019.

With Cook gone, Alexander Mattison - who signed a relatively inexpensive contract in the offseason to keep him in purple - will likely see significant carries.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell praised Mattison's growth as an every-down back during organized team activities.

"It's been really good to see Alex Mattison take a few more reps and really show that all three-down kinda ownership that he's been capable of for a long time," O'Connell said.

The Vikings also drafted running backs in the last two drafts, picking DeWayne McBride in the seventh round in the latest draft and Ty Chandler in the fifth round of last year's draft.

